ISIG Stock Alert: 7 Things to Know About Red-Hot Insignia Systems

One of the short-squeeze favorites that’s been absolutely tearing up the market of late is Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG). Today, ISIG stock is up more than 20%, surging on impressive volume once again.
This move follows some rather impressive momentum this week. Indeed, Insignia Systems is a stock that has more than doubled since Monday.
As we reported yesterday, Insignia Systems is now in the crosshairs of retail investors. This is a stock with a short interest ratio that remains elevated. Currently, this ratio sits at around 62%, an increase from yesterday.
Given this stocks’ relatively low float and low price per share, short squeeze enthusiasts have jumped on Insignia Systems as a top short squeeze candidate. Social media interest remains high around Insignia Systems. Indeed, this smaller-cap stock, with a market capitalization of $41 million at the time of writing, is relatively unknown by the masses.
That said, for those intrigued by the recent moves in this stock, let’s dive into a few things investors may want to know.
What to Know About ISIG Stock
- Insignia Systems is a company providing a suite of marketing solutions for consumer packaged goods brands.
- This Minneapolis-based company was founded in 1990.
- Insignia Systems’ products are aimed at retail-focused brands.
- Accordingly, investors banking on a rebound in retail activity coming out of this pandemic may like how ISIG stock is positioned.
- Additionally, Insignia Systems provides digital advertising solutions to its clientele.
- This combination of services has made Insignia Systems an intriguing growth stock for retail investors.
- Year-to-date, ISIG stock has been a 3-bagger for investors.
