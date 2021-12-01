OP Stock: 13 Things for OceanPal Investors to Know About the Diana Shipping Spinoff as Shares Soar

OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) stock is riding higher Wednesday on the wave of its public debut yesterday!
Let’s dive into everything traders need to know about OP stock today.
- OceanPal is a spinoff of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX).
- The spinoff was completed on Nov. 29 and shares of the company’s stock started trading on the Nasdaq Exchange on Tuesday under the OP ticker.
- OceanPal is a “global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of vessels.”
- The company’s shipping currently includes a variety of dry bulk cargoes.
- Among those are iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials.
- This has them covering worldwide shipping routes.
- However, the company intends to focus more on short-term time and voyage charters once current trips are complete.
- While shares of OP stock are new to the market, investors are wasting no time taking an interest in them.
- That comes with heavy trading today as more than 37 million shares of the stock have traded as of this writing.
- For comparison, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 4.7 million shares.
- It’s worth noting that the heavy trading today could be the result of retail traders taking notice of OP stock.
- The shares were only trading in the $3 range when they went public yesterday.
- That’s a low price that makes it easy for any trader to jump in on and could help explain some of today’s movement.
OP stock is up 52% as of noon Wednesday.
