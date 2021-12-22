The 5 Top NFT Marketplaces: 4 Things for Buyers and Sellers of Non-Fungible Tokens to Know

We’re diving into non-fungible token (NFT) marketplaces today with a look at some of the top ones crypto traders need to know about.
But what exactly is an NFT marketplace? It’s as simple as the name sounds. These serve as hubs where buyers and sellers of NFTs can come together to trader their unique crypto collections. These are typically forms of digital art, but there are other types of NFTs to keep an eye out for.
Let’s dive into the top NFT marketplaces below!
Top NFT Marketplaces: OpenSea
- OpenSea supports Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) and Polygon (CCC:MATIC-USD) based NFTs.
- The average price of NFTs sold on the marketplace is $919.78 over the last 24 hours.
- In that same period, some 34,409 traders have made use of the service.
- As a result, its volume of trading for that time is sitting at $57.9 million.
Top NFT Marketplaces: Axie Infinity
- Axie Infinity is an NFT marketplace that supports ETH and RONIN NFTs.
- The average price of NFTs sold on the marketplace is $73.48 over the last 24 hours.
- That comes with 37,693 traders over the last 24 hours.
- That’s seen trading volume reach $$7.63 in the same period.
Top NFT Marketplaces: CryptoPunks
- CryptoPunks supports ETH NFTs.
- The average price of an NFT sold here was $295,180 for the last 24 hours.
- Only 38 traders have used the service during that time.
- Even so, the trading volume for that period is $6.49 million.
Top NFT Marketplaces: Blocktobay
- Blocktobay is an NFT marketplace that supports Flow (CCC:FLOW-USD) NFTs.
- The average price of an NFT sold here was $7,150 over the last 24 hours.
- This comes from 695 traders on the platform in the last 24 hours.
- That also has its total volume coming to $4.12 million during the period.
Top NFT Marketplaces: NBA Top Shot
- This is another NFT marketplace that supports Flow.
- The average price of an NFT sold here in the last 24 hours was $44.09.
- There have been 20,473 traders on the platform during that period of time.
- Also, the volume for that time was $2.41 million.
Crypto traders can keep reading for more news today!
We’ve got all the latest crypto happenings investors need to know about. That includes what’s going on with Cardano (CCC:ADA-USD), price predictions for NEAR Protocol (CCC:NEAR-USD), and more. You can get into that at the links below!
More Wednesday Crypto News
- Cardano Price Predictions: Where Will the ADA Crypto Go in 2022?
- The Pressure’s Mounting for Cardano to Perform in 2022
- NEAR Protocol Price Predictions: What’s Next for NEAR After Terra Partnership?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.