Cardano Price Predictions: Where Will the ADA Crypto Go in 2022?

Cardano (CCC:ADA-USD) price predictions are flying today as the ADA crypto jumps 6%. A number of news items has fans of the proof-of-stake coin cheering lately.
What’s going on with Cardano today?
On Tuesday, AdaSwap (CCC:ASW-USD), a decentralized finance ecosystem operating on the Cardano network, announced an exciting new collaboration. ASW is partnering with Cardano-based stablecoin Djed, which the COTI Network (CCC:COTI-USD) operates. As per a tweet from COTI, the partnership will establish the first DeFi exchange on Cardano.
The integration has some investors anticipating an upgraded trading interface. Lennon Qualmann, CEO of AdaSwap, commented on the important milestone:
“As a Cardano believer, I love seeing COTI’s strong involvement in the Cardano space, it shows the potential being created for the Cardano ecosystem by innovative participation.”
That’s not the only bright spot for ADA, either.
This morning, Flickto (CCC:FLICK-USD), a “Cardano-powered media project launchpad,” announced a date for its first-round initial DEX offering (IDO). Scheduled to begin on Dec. 27, and continue through Dec. 30, the offering will allow investors to purchase FLICK tokens at a pre-market price of $0.009. The kickstarter platform will allow Flickto owners to vote on which media projects they want to see brought to life. Holders will own tokens over time for investing in strong projects.
It seems the flurry of good news has ADA investors in equally agreeable spirits. With Cardano currently sitting at $1.35 per coin, let’s see what the experts think about its upside.
Cardano Price Predictions
Wallet Investor sees ADA as a solid near- and long-term investment. The site believes Cardano will go as high as $3.10 within a year and $10.46 after five years. Worth noting: In the immediate term, the site is a bit more conservative. It sees ADA going to $1.11 after two weeks.
After a year that saw Cardano grow more than 2,000%, Coin Quora is extremely bullish on the crypto. The site believes ADA can hit $12, if not $15 per coin, by the end of 2022. For 2023, it is similarly confident in the coin, setting a price target of $18.
Coinpedia believes Cardano could resume its bullish streak that began this year. The site believes ADA will kick off 2022 between $1 and $1.54, but reach as high as $15.17 over the year. Alternatively, should a bearish run take over the coin, the site could see the coin trading closer to $2.29. For 2025, it sees ADA with an average price of $10, with a bull case target of $25.37.
On the date of publication, Shrey Dua did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.