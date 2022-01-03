3 Solana-Based Cryptos Set to Soar From Coinbase Listings

The Solana (CCC:SOL-USD) network is on the verge of a major catalyst. Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) could be supplying the network with a major cosign by adopting its ecosystem’s tokens. But, while the news is exciting for SOL, it’s likely even more exciting for the Solana-based cryptos which would receive vastly increased exposure to new investors through Coinbase.
Solana has had a turbulent journey over the last six months. Thanks to its very user-friendly scaling and gas fees, it has seen major growth in its user base. On top of this, it is also becoming a tour de force in the non-fungible token (NFT) space, stealing market share from the Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) network. And although the network is plagued by constant outages, it has support from one of the most well-known members of the crypto community by way of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried.
And now, it seems Solana will get another big break. Coinbase, the second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume, will be putting Solana Program Library (SPL) tokens on its trading floors. SPL tokens are cryptos native to the Solana network, which adhere to a strict token standard, similar to Ethereum’s ERC-20.
The adoption of SPL tokens will bring these Solana-based cryptos to a vast group of investors with a Coinbase listing. There, investors in these projects are looking forward to some gains once they do end up on the exchange. So, what are the Solana-based cryptos to look out for ahead of this listing? Here are a few projects worth checking out:
- Audius (CCC:AUDIO-USD)
- Star Atlas (CCC:ATLAS-USD)
- Serum (CCC:SRM-USD)
Solana-Based Cryptos to Buy: Audius (AUDIO-USD)
The streaming era is leaving a permanent mark on the way we consume music. The advent of the blockchain is changing the way we think about centralization and money. Of course, it only makes sense that developers have combined these innovations to best benefits both the artists making the music and the users consuming it. That’s what Audius is doing, and it’s proving quite successful.
Possibly one of the best-known Solana-based cryptos, Audius was actually built on the POA Network before migrating to Solana. Broadly, it seeks to remove the issues that exist on centralized streaming platforms.
Using Audius, musicians upload their own music, and content is distributed to listeners by nodes. These listeners can hear any of the music on the platform for free. Users can also stake the AUDIO token to support specific artists’ content. Artists receive token rewards for building a following on the platform.
The Audius platform is seriously heating up thanks to a partnership it struck up with TikTok in the last year. Back in August, the music service and the social media platform collided; artists on Audius can now upload their music to TikTok as sounds, and link back to their Audius channels through the app. The deal is huge for Audius artists, given TikTok’s ability to send new musicians soaring into the limelight with a single viral sound.
Star Atlas (ATLAS-USD)
Star Atlas is a name that is starting to become bigger and bigger in the metaverse space. Indeed, the astral-themed metaverse project is promising users one of the most immersive and beautiful experiences available. It’s doing so through its use of industry-leading game development tools.
If you have heard of the metaverse, your first mental image is likely Decentraland (CCC:MANA-USD) or Sandbox (CCC:SAND-USD), with their polygonal graphics and cartoonish feel. What you likely don’t think of are high-definition renderings, sleek designs and realistic lighting. Star Atlas is trying to redefine the public’s grasp of the metaverse.
Developers of Star Atlas are using the Unreal Engine 5 video game engine to create their virtual space. Created by Epic Games, the Unreal Engine is one of the most cutting-edge series of video game engines, and the fifth iteration is the newest and most impressive. By tapping this engine as the heart of the project, Star Atlas promises to deliver one of the most beautiful virtual experiences.
That being said, an investment in Star Atlas right now would be early. The project is still in development, after first launching in January 2021.
Solana-Based Cryptos to Buy: Serum (SRM-USD)
At first glance, Serum might not seem like a terribly interesting investment. Indeed, Serum is a relatively typical decentralized exchanged (DEX). However, it remains one of the best investments of the Solana ecosystem. This is due to the fact that it underlies many of the other DApps on the platform.
Serum is not just one of the largest Solana DApps; rather, it’s one of the largest decentralized exchanges available to investors. Currently, Serum is the sixth-largest DEX in the world. Over the last 24 hours, more than $500 million in transactions flowed through Serum.
Serum is a major driver for other Solana-based cryptos as well. Partner DApps within the Solana ecosystem frequently use Serum’s on-chain order book in order to fuel transactions on their own platforms. They can also share liquidity with Serum for the same purpose. These compatibilities not only make Serum a DEX play, but also a picks-and-shovels investment within a token ecosystem that’s only growing larger with Solana’s rapid and continued success.
On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.