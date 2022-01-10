BBLG Stock Alert: 7 Things to Know as Bone Biologics Skyrockets Today

Today’s price action across the broader market is certainly intriguing to watch. Various large cap stocks are getting hit hard as investors ponder the impacts of what could be as many as four interest rate hikes this year. Now, what was an ultra-bullish market has turned into one where investors are seeking shelter. However, certain niche stocks like Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG) are surging today. Currently, BBLG stock is up more than 50% at the time of writing on impressive volume.
This move comes on little news. That said, a report did come out today that Bone Biologics was asked to present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference. That news signals sector interest in the work that Bone Biologics is doing. Still, it’s unclear as to what the underlying driver behind this current outsized increase is, outside of retail investor enthusiasm in niche small cap stocks.
If you’re interested in what Bone Biologics is all about, here’s what you should know.
What to Know About BBLG Stock
- Bone Biologics touts itself as a company that is “redefining bone regeneration.”
- The company’s products include an osteopromotive growth factor called NELL-1 that has proven efficacy in bone quality across various animals.
- Now, the goal is to accelerate research and make this company’s product available for use in humans.
- Bone Biologics’ NELL-1 technology focuses on bone repair and generation.
- The technology targets patients in need of spine fusion or fracture healing.
- Preclinical trials have shown impressive efficacy.
- Investors appear to be bullish on what could be presented at the upcoming conference, bidding up this company’s share price in advance.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.