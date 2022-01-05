Chainlink Price Predictions: Where Will the LINK Crypto Go by 2025?

Popular network Chainlink (CCC:LINK-USD) has been on quite the run lately. That has continued today, with the LINK token up more than 5% over the past 24 hours. With this in mind, investors looking at Chainlink price predictions may not be entirely surprised.
So what do you need to know? Chainlink is a popular oracle network. These networks essentially allow for the integration of off-chain data with blockchain networks. Things like price feeds that require integration with the blockchain aren’t that easy to integrate. Chainlink’s technology acts as the middleman in this process, allowing various blockchains to work with the outside world.
In many ways, the problem Chainlink solves is a big one. Accordingly, investors banking on more innovation have looked to Chainlink as a token worth considering right now.
That said, LINK tokens remain approximately 50% below their all-time high. Thus, there are some investors who believe now may be the time to pick up these discounted tokens, before the next rally.
Let’s dive into what the experts think when it comes to this token.
Chainlink Price Predictions
For context, LINK currently trades at $25.66 per token.
- WalletInvestor provides a 1-year and 5-year price forecast of $32.17 and $73.52, respectively, for LINK.
- CoinPriceForecast suggests LINK could trade at $54.20 per token by 2025, and $127.39 per token by 2033.
- CryptoNewZ provides a 2025 price target of around $76.50 for LINK.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.