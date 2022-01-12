LOOKS Crypto Price Predictions: Where Will a Token Airdrop Take Exploding LooksRare Token?

It looks like today is another lucrative day for jumpstart non-fungible token (NFT) platform LooksRare (CCC:LOOKS-USD). The platform is blowing up in popularity just days after its launch, gaining impressively the whole time. Now, LooksRare says it will be extending its token airdrop for select users. As the event continues on, more are clamoring to get their hands on some free LOOKS tokens. Meanwhile, analysts are starting to draw up some LOOKS crypto price predictions.
LooksRare is in just its first week of trading. Launched this past Monday, it promises to challenge the dominance of NFT trading platforms like OpenSea, which holds most of the industry’s market share. Plus, with LooksRare, one is not limited to buying NFTs; the platform also has DeFi capabilities, inviting its users to stake LOOKS in a pool to passively earn Wrapped Ethereum (CCC:WETH-USD).
The platform is doing a wonderful job of attracting users with its promises of massive yields on staking. It’s also taking things a step further by conducting a token airdrop. Anybody who made a transaction on OpenSea during the second half of 2021 can claim a bag of LOOKS tokens for free. The campaign is a blatant attempt to pull OpenSea users away from the platform — and it’s working well.
Currently, Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) is awash with users talking about the airdrop. But while there are lots of excited LOOKS bulls, there are plenty of others having trouble claiming their tokens. As a result, the platform is extending its airdrop for Trezor wallet users as well.
LOOKS Crypto Price Predictions Begin Surfacing After Explosive Launch
The extension of this airdrop is good news for Trezor users, as many are having trouble claiming their tokens. It also shows investors that LooksRare is invested in its users and quick to make changes. As this airdrop continues, LOOKS prices are going up and analysts are beginning to put out LOOKS crypto price predictions.
This afternoon, LOOKS is posting gains with a price of about $3.80. Let’s take a look at some early LOOKS predictions to see what analysts are thinking about the fledgling token:
- PricePrediction is expecting LOOKS to have a strong year, closing out 2022 at an average price of $5.38.
- Digitalcoin’s end-of-year price target for LOOKS stands at $5.21.
- CoinArbitrageBot expects LOOKS gains to slow quite a bit throughout the year. It targets an end-of-year price of $3.90 for the token.
On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.