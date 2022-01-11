NEAR Protocol Price Predictions: Where Will the Red-Hot NEAR Crypto Go Next?

Today has been one heck of a day for investors in Near Protocol (CCC:NEAR-USD). Currently, NEAR crypto has appreciated more than 19% on very bullish price momentum in the crypto world. As such, many investors are now seeking out expert NEAR Protocol price predictions.
This move is a continuation of some relatively strong price momentum for the token in recent weeks. Despite a broad-based crypto crash, NEAR has been a key positive mover. This is one of the fastest-growing crypto projects out there. Investors are increasingly looking for smaller-cap tokens with fast-growing ecosystems. In this regard, NEAR is quickly gaining investor interest.
Many experts believe a shift in the crypto world away from mega-cap tokens like Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) and Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) toward smaller altcoins with growing networks will continue. Just a couple of years ago, Bitcoin and Ethereum dominated approximately three quarters of the crypto world. Today, though, that percentage has dwindled. Smaller projects like NEAR are gaining traction, partially as investors look to diversify their holdings.
Let’s dive into where experts think this token could be headed next.
NEAR Protocol Price Predictions
For context, NEAR currently trades at $17.74 per token at the time of this writing.
- WalletInvestor provides one-year and five-year price targets of $26.68 and $78.13, respectively, for NEAR.
- Similarly, GovCapital projects that NEAR could hit $44.67 in one year and $326.42 in five years.
- Currency.com cites a range of forecasts which span from $22.34 to $42.78 in 2023.
- Finally, CryptoNewsZ cites 2023 and 2025 price targets for NEAR of $12 and $25, respectively.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.