Oasis Network Price Predictions: Where Will Binance Take the ROSE Crypto?

Today, investors are increasingly focusing in on the Oasis Network (CCC:ROSE-USD) on a piece of pretty big news. The announcement? Binance (CCC:BNB-USD) will be backing the Oasis Network. That has this token appreciating more than 22% as well as many investors considering Oasis Network price predictions.
Recent reports suggest that Binance Labs, the venture arm of Binance, will be participating in the Oasis Ecosystem Fund. This investment would seek to grow the next generation of applications built on top of the Oasis Network and further the development of the crypto ecosystem as a whole.
There’s a lot to like about this deal from the perspective of those holding ROSE. Binance Labs is a big name in the venture capital space within the crypto world. Accordingly, the deal could spur a whole new range of projects that may not have been possible without the funding.
It’s expected that Binance Labs will put up approximately $40 million. This will bring the total Oasis Ecosystem Fund to $200 million, up from the $160 million fund previously announced. Various metaverse, non-fungible token (NFT) and decentralized finance (DeFi) projects are expected to come out of the Oasis Ecosystem Fund.
With this in mind, let’s jump into where the experts think this token could be headed.
Oasis Network Price Predictions
For context, ROSE-USD currently trades at around 42 cents at the time of writing.
- WalletInvestor provides a one-year and five-year price target of nearly 57 cents and $1.46 for ROSE, respectively.
- CoinQuora projects a near-term price prediction range of between 44 cents and 75 cents for Oasis Network.
- Finally, FX Empire hit the nail on the head with its prediction that ROSE could hit 44 cents in the near term.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.