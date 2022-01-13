OSMO Crypto Price Predictions: What’s Next for Osmosis After New All-Time High?

The crypto rebound this week is doing well to shine a spotlight on some jumpstart coins. Indeed, it looks like investors are once again seeking out cryptos with high and rapid growth potential. In particular, Osmosis (CCC:OSMO-USD) is being outed as one such coin. With this crypto reaching a new all-time high, investors are now seeking out OSMO crypto price predictions to know whether it can hold the momentum.
Osmosis is a relatively new cryptocurrency that underlies the Osmosis DeFi platform. It is one of the many apps located in the Cosmos (CCC:ATOM-USD) ecosystem, alongside some major crypto plays like Terra (CCC:LUNA-USD).
Osmosis is a cross-chain automated market maker (AMM). Using it, one can trade tokens from across different crypto ecosystems. Trades on the platform are notably very small — often a fraction of a percent. It also offers up staking and liquidity to make passive income on top of arbitrage. One can provide liquidity to any of the network’s hundreds of pools. The largest pool on the platform pairs the OSMO token with ATOM. One can also stake their OSMO or use the tokens in community votes.
OSMO Crypto Price Predictions: Will Osmosis Keep Pace After All-Time High?
Osmosis is having a very good week thus far. Just recently, OSMO crypto reached an all-time high of $11. Now, it’s drawing a lot of interest from investors. Can it continue this pace? And are there more gains in store for the coming months? Let’s take a look at some OSMO crypto price predictions and see what analysts think:
- WalletInvestor thinks OSMO can continue to pile dollars onto its value over the next 12 months. By next January, the site expects OSMO to be priced at $17.83.
- PricePrediction.net is also expecting the crypto to appreciate, albeit not as quickly. The outlet targets a year-end price of $14.08 for the token.
- Digitalcoin is targeting a value of $13.16 for OSMO by the end of the year.
- CoinArbitrageBot is in the bearish camp, expecting OSMO to pare losses over the coming months. The site expects OSMO to fall to $8.47 by year’s end.
