PIK Stock Alert: 5 Things to Know as Kidpik Squeezes Higher

Shares of little-known children’s clothing company Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) were up more than 20% this morning as the company garners interest from a prominent market influencer.
Today’s move follows a 27% gain yesterday for PIK stock, which closed the trading session at $6.05. The big jump higher comes as Kidpik draws interest on social media channels such as Twitter, notably from popular stock influencer Zack Morris. Kidpik hasn’t released any news that would move the share price. Prior to the latest increases, shares had fallen nearly 30% since their November IPO.
With that in mind, here are five things investors should know about Kidpik as its stock grabs the spotlight.
5 Things to Know About Red-Hot PIK Stock
- Headquartered in New York City, Kidpik delivers boxes of children’s clothes to households that pay for subscriptions. A new box containing three mix-and-match outfits is delivered each month. Each box costs an average of $98, and can include shoes.
- The company was founded in 2016 and claims to have shipped more than 1 million boxes to date.
- Kidpik held its IPO on Nov. 12, 2021 to little fanfare and raised $18 million from the share sale.
- PIK stock closed its first day of trading at $7.59 a share. It has since fallen as low as $4.30 before rebounding over the last few days.
- In December, the company reported third-quarter results that showed its revenue increased 20% from a year earlier to $5.57 million. Kidpik announced an earnings per share (EPS) loss of 22 cents, compared to a loss per share of 26 cents in Q3 2020.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, Joel Baglole did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.