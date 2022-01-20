Rivian Stock Price Predictions: Where Will RIVN Go After Hitting New Lows?

So far, 2022 continues to be a difficult year for Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN). The electric vehicle (EV) producer recently hit an all-time low of $67.40, with prices currently hovering slightly above that level. It seems like reasonable valuations are finally catching up to RIVN stock. As a result, investors are seeking out Rivian price predictions for 2022.
After debuting on the Nasdaq exchange last year as the largest initial public offering (IPO) of 2021, shares of RIVN stock climbed to as high as $179. Ford (NYSE:F) was an early backer of Rivian, investing $500 million into the EV maker in 2019. In addition, Ford invested an additional $902 million during Q1 of last year. Now, these investments are paying off. The legacy automaker reported that it had earned a staggering $8.2 billion from its Rivian stake during Q4 alone.
Ford’s investment in Rivian is interesting because the two companies compete on the truck front. Ford’s flagship EV truck is the F-150 Lightning, while Rivian boasts the R1T. The competition was heightened after Ford announced last year that it would not be moving forward with plans to build an EV on Rivian’s Skateboard platform. This announcement came shortly after Ford revealed that it would be doubling its planned EV production to 600,000 vehicles per year by 2024.
Is Ford coming after Rivian’s market share after helping fund the EV startup? It certainly seems like it. With the heightened competition in mind, let’s take a look at Rivian price predictions.
RIVN Price Predictions: What’s Next for This EV Producer?
- Bank of America has a price target of $170. Analyst John Murphy believes that Rivian is one of the most legitimate EV competitors with a business model that addresses all stages of the vehicle lifecycle. Murphy also noted that Rivian ranks “fairly well” in his AutoTech entrant analysis, meeting six of the 10 criteria.
- Tigress Financial Partners has a price target of $147. Analyst Ivan Feinseth believes that Rivian is well-positioned to take advantage of the $9 trillion global automotive market. Furthermore, Feinseth noted that Rivian’s modular design platform provides an opportunity for the company to expand its product line and create reoccurring revenue streams.
- Deutsche Bank has a price target of $130. Analyst Emmanuel Rosner is impressed with both Rivian’s hardware and software. On software, Rosner views “Rivian’s plan to generate lifetime recurring high-margin revenue from selling services to its installed base of vehicles as one of the most credible among automakers.” On hardware, Rosner believes that Rivian’s “flexible EV architecture supports a rapid cadence of vehicle launches” that will allow the EV maker to achieve economies of scale.
- Finally, Rivian has an average price target of $134.36 among 14 firms with coverage of stock.
On the date of publication, Eddie Pan did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.