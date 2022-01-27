SAND Price Predictions Soar as Sandbox Brings Warner Music Group to the Metaverse

Metaverse hype is going nowhere in 2022. Tech companies are entrenching themselves more deeply into the virtual realm, and metaverse projects continue to grow in user base and value. Sandbox (CCC:SAND-USD) quickly established itself as a leader among metaverse cryptos in autumn. This week, it’s putting more distance between itself and the rest of the pack though, thanks to a new partnership. Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) is coming to the metaverse, and it’s doing so through Sandbox. Now, SAND price predictions are flying high.
Warner Music Group is a major force in the music industry; the company owns a host of esteemed record labels, including Atlantic, Elektra, Warner Records and Rhino. These properties contain the catalogues of some of the biggest artists in the world, spanning across decades and a whole spectrum of genres.
Likewise, Sandbox is a metaverse space that owns licensing rights across the spectrum of pop culture. On top of its own roster of musician partners, the project also has rights to immersive experiences around television franchises like “The Walking Dead,” “The Smurfs” and lifestyle brands like Adidas.
Thus, it only makes sense the Sandbox would want to continue expanding on its ability to present its user base with licensed content not found anywhere else. And today, it’s doing just that; WMG and Sandbox are joining forces by building a “music theme park” inside the Sandbox space.
SAND Price Predictions: Will WMG Music Boost Sandbox’s Prospects?
According to the companies, the WMG music theme park will be teeming with musical experiences and concerts. As a part of the announcement, Sandbox is also preparing a sale of digital land; users will be able to buy the plots surrounding this theme park with its rollout.
The announcement further pushes the race between Sandbox and Decentraland (CCC:MANA-USD), the other major metaverse crypto. Decentraland has been flying high among music lovers with the success of its Metaverse Festival, which it calls the first ever metaverse music festival. With this collaboration, Sandbox will be able to directly compete, and it will have a whole rolodex full of popular artists with whom it can work.
With that said, the news is obviously a SAND catalyst. As the news continues to reach investors, the token is seeing a gain of about 7%, pricing in at $3.37. Trading volume is rocketing as well, with over 70% more SAND trading hands over yesterday’s volume. Where might the token be heading throughout the year? Let’s take a look at some SAND price predictions and see what analysts think:
- CoinPriceForecast sees big gains for SAND throughout the year. The site expects the token to close out 2022 at $16.85.
- Digitalcoin, while bullish, isn’t expecting anywhere near the high of CoinPriceForecast. The outlet is predicting a year-end value of $4.69 for SAND.
- Wallet Investor has high expectations for the token over the next 12 months. It targets a January 2023 price of $11.88 for the token.
- Gov Capital is predicting a similar 12-month price for SAND at $12.38.
On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.