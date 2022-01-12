Shiba Inu Price Predictions: Where Could Robinhood Take the SHIB Crypto?

Meme-coin darling and frequent moon-traveler Shiba Inu (CCC:SHIB-USD) is rumored to be listed on trading platform Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) as early as February. Now, judging from the looks of things, cryptocurrency bulls are barking in rejoice. Shiba Inu price predictions are everywhere today, with listing rumors prompting a strong jump for the crypto.
What does today’s Robinhood listing rumor mean for the infamous pupcoin?
Shiba Inu investors have been clamoring over a Robinhood listing for months now and it appears the time has finally come. Today, Breaking Crypto tweeted out a strong prediction that the token will be listed sometime in early 2022.
SHIBA INU ROBINHOOD LISTING SAID TO COME AS EARLY IN FEBRUARY – SOURCE. $SHIB #SHIB
— BreakingCrypto (@BreakingCrypto5) January 12, 2022
Robinhood is a major trading platform and, since adding crypto to its already expansive selection, it has only continued to grow. As such, SHIB’s more than 15% jump on the news makes sense. Like the “Coinbase Effect” seen with Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), a listing on a major exchange usually does immediate wonders for a crypto’s value. Robinhood certainly fits that bill.
So, with Shiba Inu’s much-anticipated listing making waves for the token, let’s see where the experts think this crypto is headed next.
Shiba Inu Price Predictions
Wallet Investor believes SHIB is a strong short-term and long-term buy. They believe the crypto will hit $0.000076 by the end of the year, more than double its current $0.000032 price. In five years, they have another generous price target of $0.000266 for a more than 700% increase.
CoinQuora believes Shiba Inu will shed a zero by the end of 2022. The site sees the token closing the year at $0.002, a strongly bullish prediction.
Crowd Wisdom’s aggregated prediction for the coin is relatively conservative. They have an average price target of $0.000054 per token by year-end.
