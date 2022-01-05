Splinterlands Crypto: 16 Things to Know About the Trending Blockchain NFT Game

Splinterlands (CCC:SPS-USD) crypto is catching the eye of investors today with its NFT card game.
Let’s dive into everything potential players and investors need to know about Splinterlands crypto below!
- Splinterlands is a collectible card game that allows players to buy and sell digital cards with unique NFT identifiers.
- The game features more than 500 cards for players to collect and they can also be used in battles.
- That includes via the game’s website, as well as its mobile app.
- This allows players to play the game, sell or trade cards, as well as earn rewards from doing so, anywhere.
- The NFT cards that players can collect also come in four different rarities.
- That includes Common, Rare, Epic, and Legendary.
- Each of these has its own level and circulation caps.
- Other options for players include the ability to combine cards for more levels, convert the cards to crypto, and sell them on multiple platforms.
- In addition to this, players that don’t want to part with their cards permanently can instead rent them out to other players.
- Splinterlands also has a big focus on drawing crypto fans in with rewards for playing the game.
- This lets players earn collectible cards, card packs, magic potions, and Dark Energy Crystals.
- Those Dark Energy Crystals are a form of in-game currency that players can use to purchase items in Splinterlands.
- Players that sign up for Splinterlands will also have a Hive crypto wallet automatically generated for them.
- Players can use this wallet to store crypto funds and use that to buy in-game items.
- They can also earn HIVE tokens by taking part in the Splinterlands community.
- Also, Splindetlands is cross-compatible with other blockchains, such as Ethereum ().
SPS is down 2% over a 24-hour period as of Wednesday afternoon.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.