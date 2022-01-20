Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

Good morning, trader! It’s time to dive into another day of investing with the biggest pre-market stock movers for Thursday!
Moving stocks this morning are FDA updates, merger agreements, public offerings, and more!
Let’s jump into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) stock is rising nearly 36% alongside heavy trading of the company’s shares.
- Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) shares are gaining more than 28% as shares recover from a dip throughout the week.
- Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) stock is soaring over 15% after getting Orphan Drug designation from the FDA for tumor treatment MT-601.
- Icecure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) shares are surging more than 13% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:CWEB) are heading over 11% higher in pre-market trading after China cut loan prime rates.
- Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) stock is increasing more than 11% as shares continue to fall after a produce milestone update yesterday.
- Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) shares are getting an over 11% boost after shareholders approved a merger agreement.
- Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) are sitting more than 11% higher this morning.
- Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) stock is jumping over 10% alongside other Chinese stocks this morning.
- Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) shares are up more than 10% after agreeing to acquire Zhenjiang Taoping yesterday.
10 Top Losers
- Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) stock is plummeting over 30%, which continues negative movement throughout the week.
- Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) shares are diving more than 27% after pricing an underwritten public offering of its stock.
- Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) stock is taking an over 19% beating after rallying yesterday on Covid-19 news.
- Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF) shares are dropping more than 14% following its recent IPO.
- Global E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) stock is falling over 11% on no clear news this morning.
- G Medical Innovations (NASDAQ:GMVD) shares are decreasing nearly 11% after issuing a correction on insider trading.
- Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) stock is declining more than 10% in pre-market trading.
- Eros STX Global (NYSE:ESGC) shares are dipping over 9% on no apparent news this morning.
- Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) stock is slipping more than 8% following a rally earlier this week.
- LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) shares close out our biggest pre-market stock movers down over 8%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.