VALN Stock Alert: 4 Things to Know About the Vaccine News Sending Valneva Soaring

Vaccine companies are all the rage as giants like Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) race to develop a vaccine for the omicron variant. While daily U.S. cases of Covid-19 are still elevated, the number of daily cases has started to fall. This is certainly great news for the world. However, a lesser-known biotech company is adding to the good news today. That biotech company is Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN).
VALN Stock: Valneva’s Vaccine Candidate Neutralizes Omicron Variant
Today, Valneva reported encouraging results from its preliminary study. The French biotech company reported that three doses of its inactivated vaccine candidate demonstrated neutralizing abilities against the omicron variant. In addition, 100% of the 30 serum samples tested presented neutralizing antibodies against the “ancestral virus and Delta variant,” while 87% of the samples presented neutralizing antibodies against the omicron variant.
Put simply, inactivated vaccines involve using an inactive, or dead, version of the virus to introduce the body to the virus. Once the inactive virus is in a human, the human’s immune system can recognize the virus in future interactions and more readily defend against it. Inactive vaccines don’t provide as much immunity as live vaccines, so several doses, or booster shots, over time may be needed.
So, what else should investors know about Valneva’s exciting vaccine candidate? Let’s jump right in.
4 Things to Know About the Positive Vaccine News
- Valneva states that it expects to receive potential approvals for its vaccine in the first three months of 2022. The vaccine maker is also providing data to several regulators in the United Kingdom and Bahrain, as well as to the European Medicines Agency (EMA)
- Last November, Valneva signed a conditional contract with the European Commission to supply up to 60 million doses of its vaccine candidate over two years. The conditional part of the contract states that Valneva must receive approval from the EMA before making any deliveries. If approved, Valneva expects to deliver vaccines starting in April.
- Valneva has also signed a similar contract with the Bahraini National Health Regulatory Agency (NHRA). If approved, Valneva expects to start delivering vaccines in the first quarter of 2022.
- Even with today’s 40%-plus gain, shares of VALN stock are still down 15% year to date. Investors will want to stay up to date on regulatory approvals and trial results as Valneva seeks to neutralize the omicron variant.
On the date of publication, Eddie Pan did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.