Wolf Game (WOOL) Crypto Prices in Focus Thanks to Alpha Game Launch

The saying “every dog has its day,” takes on new meaning today, although in this case, it’s a wolf. The Wolf Game Wool (CCC:WOOL-USD) crypto just launched its Alpha play-to-earn game yesterday, and investors everywhere are starting to take notice.
What is the Wolf Game?
Wolf Game allows players, as members of “packs,” to earn real-world currency in the form of WOOL. On Jan. 18, “The Shepherd” tweeted out from the @wolfdotgame Twitter account to announce the official start of the “Wolf Moon.”
Alphas: Wolf Moon is upon us. You may now initiate your Packs.
To all other players: I am giving the Alphas at least 24 hours to set up their Packs prior to the opening of the game. You will be able to select your leaders soon enough.
– The Shepherdhttps://t.co/scnzmtnpKZ pic.twitter.com/hUgF2sDFBm
— Wolf Game (@wolfdotgame) January 18, 2022
As of yesterday, the game has begun. In the game, 14 Alpha Wolves have the chance to recruit Wolves or Sheep to their virtual packs. These Alphas own the vast majority of the 20,000 initial virtual plots in the game and will stake WOOL to attack other packs or fortify their defenses against them.
What’s at stake here you may wonder?
The Alpha game has a prize pool of 500 million WOOL to be distributed to each of the teams by the end of the game. With WOOL currently trading at 44 cents per token, this currently equates to $220 million. However, should the crypto grow, so too does the value of the prize pool, proving a tempting offer for many crypto fans.
As per the Alpha Game whitepaper, the first place team will take home 20% of the winning pool, with each subsequent placement earning a smaller share. The Alpha of each pack will earn 5% of whatever the pack’s take-home is, with each player earning a share proportional to their contribution. However, it’s currently unknown when the game will conclude.
Despite a relatively under-the-radar launch, chatter over this newest play-to-earn endeavor continues to ramp up.
The Wolf Game Wool Crypto Is Already Gaining Traction With Big Names
The 14 Alpha Wolves span a number of popular crypto figures. Entrepreneur and owner of VaynerMedia, Gary Vaynerchuk, has claimed two spots on the list. However, Vaynerchuk himself isn’t directly involved so much as simply allowing two representatives to manage the packs on his behalf.
But it seems a number of other crypto bulls are starting to get in on the action. WOOL has risen by 156% over just the past seven days, and it’s unclear when (or if) it’ll stop. At the time of writing, the token is up nearly 8%.
It appears the frequently hyped metaverse is beginning to manifest sooner than many assumed. Regardless, plenty of wolves will be howling into the night should this latest venture prove profitable.
On the date of publication, Shrey Dua did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.