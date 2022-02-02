AMD Stock Price Predictions: Why Analysts See A Bright Future for Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) released its most recent earnings report after-hours yesterday and a slew of new price predictions for AMD stock are out today!
First off, let’s just note that AMD did well in its Q4 2021 earnings report. Its earnings per share of 92 cents and revenue of $4.83 billion both surpassed Wall Street’s estimates of 76 cents per share and revenue of $4.53 billion.
Now let’s dive into all the new price predictions for AMD stock that investors need to know about below!
AMD Stock Price Predictions
- Raymond James analyst Chris Caso increased his price prediction from $140 per share to $160 per share.
- Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh pushed their price target for AMD stock from $150 per share to $160 per share.
- Deutsche Bank analyst Ross Seymore increased their price target to $140 per share from $120 per share.
- KeyBanc analyst John Vinh jumped his price prediction for AMD stock to $165 per share from $155 per share.
- Truist analyst William Stein increased his price target from $128 per share to $144 per share.
- Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland raised his price prediction from $175 per share to $180 per share.
- Cowen analyst Matthew Ramsay boosted their price target for AMD stock from $150 per share to $160 per share.
- Jefferies analyst Mark Lipacis increased his price target from $145 per share to $155 per share.
- Craig-Hallum analysts increased their price target for AMD stock from $150 per share to $160 per share.
- BMO Capital analysts raised their price target from $120 per share to $130 per share.
It’s also worth highlighting the heavy trading of AMD stock today. That has some 104 million shares changing hands as of this writing. For the record, the company’s daily average trading volume is about 67.8 million shares.
AMD stock is up 4.4% as of Wednesday afternoon.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.