CLOV Stock Price Predictions: Why One Analyst See Clover Health Shares Hitting $7

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) stock is on the move Wednesday following a new price prediction from Cowen analyst Gary Taylor.
The big news here is Taylor upgrading the firm’s price prediction for CLOV stock from $3 per share to $7 per share. That implies a roughly 162% upside compared to the stock’s closing price on Tuesday. It’s also above the analyst consensus price target of $6.36 per share for the stock.
The Cowen analyst didn’t stop with just increasing their price prediction for CLOV stock. He also increased its rating from underperform to market perform. That matches the current hold rating, which comes from one buy, three holds, and three sells.
So why is Taylor taking such a bullish stance on CLOV stock today? The analyst believes that CLOV stock is undervalued after falling 70% since its special purpose acquisition merger (SPAC) that took it public roughly one year ago.
Taylor also said that he believes the near-term catalysts are already reflected in the share price of the stock. Also, even with his upgrade and increase in price prediction, the analyst still warns of potential liquidity and profitability issues that could hamper CLOV stock, reports Seeking Alpha.
The new rating and price prediction for CLOV stock bring with them heavy trading today. As of this writing, more than 14 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s about to reach its daily average trading volume of 15.9 million shares and we haven’t even hit noon yet.
CLOV stock is down 4.6% as of Wednesday morning after starting off strong with the opening bell.
There’s more stock market news investors will want to read up on below!
We’ve got all the stock coverage traders need to know about for Wednesday. That includes Shell (NYSE:SHEL) preparing for a rebrand, what to know as OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) stock rises, as well as details on the upcoming Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG,GOOGL) stock split. You can find all of that info at the following links!
More Wednesday Stock Market News
- SHEL Stock in Focus as Shell Waves Goodbye to ‘Royal Dutch’ Name and RDS-A, RDS-B Stocks
- The OLB Group: 12 Things to Know About the E-Commerce and Crypto Mining Play as OLB Stock Soars
- When Is the Google Stock Split Date? What Will Happen to GOOG and GOOGL Stocks?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed