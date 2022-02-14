Dogecoin Price Predictions: Where Will Super Bowl Crypto Ads Take DOGE?

After a number of eyebrow-raising Super Bowl commercials brought attention to major cryptocurrency platforms, a few coins are receiving special attention. Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) price predictions are in demand today as a result.
What’s going on with DOGE after a crypto-dominated Super Bowl?
Well, Super Bowl Sunday came and went, and with it, a number of especially iconic crypto commercials. Names like Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), FTX, and Crypto.com all had time in the spotlight. Each platform had, let’s say, unique ideas of how best to reach viewers.
Coinbase received special attention for perhaps the most iconic Super Bowl, ad as well as for the platform crash it caused. Indeed, Coinbase used its time on the biggest sports event of the year to show fans a simple QR code. No celebrities, no video effects, just a QR code hovering around the screen begging to be scanned. And it was. The Coinbase app crashed temporarily, as it received more than 20 million visits following the ad.
As such, entering the week, the biggest names in cryptos are on everyone’s mind, and this includes Dogecoin. Despite the renewed attention reflected in its 20% trading volume increase, DOGE is down nearly 4% today.
Let’s see what the experts think about Dogecoin’s potential following crypto’s big presence at the Super Bowl.
Dogecoin Price Predictions
- With DOGE sitting at 14 cents, CryptoNewsZ views the pupcoin as a future winner. The site has a 2022 price prediction of 30 cents. For 2025, it believes Dogecoin could trade as high as 60 cents per coin, while acknowledging a more conservative target of 49 cents.
- Wallet Investor is also long on Dogecoin. The site set a one-year forecast of nearly 32 cents, and a five-year prediction of nearly $1. This would be the equivalent of a more than 580% return, for strong long-term gains.
- CoinQuora is even more bullish on Dogecoin. The site believes DOGE will hit 70 cents by the end of 2022. By 2025 it estimates Dogecoin could reach as high as $5 per coin, for a remarkable increase from today’s 14 cents.
