FLOKI Crypto Prices Heat Up as Floki Inu Fans Gear Up for Valhalla Metaverse Debut

#Valhalla is trending today following some key announcements from Floki Inu's team

By Samuel O'Brient, InvestorPlace Financial News Writer Feb 28, 2022, 5:05 pm EST

After a difficult month for cryptocurrencies, Floki Inu (FLOKI-USD) is finally approaching an important milestone. The meme token that rose to prominence in the fall of 2021 is about to take a key step in its journey to the metaverse. At the start of the month, the Floki team  announced it would soon be launching the alpha testnet of its metaverse gaming platform Valhalla. Twitter is buzzing today as Floki’s Viking army celebrates multiple announcements that have pushed the FLOKI crypto into the green.

An image of a corgi wearing a horned viking helmet above text saying Floki Inu on a black background.
Source: Zie Project/ShutterStock.com

What’s Happening with the FLOKI Crypto

When Floki’s team first announced the launch of Valhalla, they did not give a specific date. The blog post stated only that it was anticipated within the month. This afternoon, though, as #Valhalla trended on Twitter, Floki’s team retweeted this post from a popular fan account:

It should be noted that the FLOKI crypto has been rising all day. As of this writing, it is up more than 12% over the past 24 hours.

This momentum was likely spurred by two tweets that were issued earlier in the day. Both were from a user named Mr. Brown Whale, who identifies as Floki’s core strategist. In one tweet, the user hinted that the Valhalla battle arena prototype was nearing completion. The attached video gives users a satisfying preview as to what the game will encompass.

Earlier this morning, Mr. Brown Whale tweeted a link to the Soundcloud file of Valhalla’s theme song titled “Flying Crows.”

Why It Matters

If the FLOKI crypto’s performance today is any indication, the digital Viking army has certainly taken notice of these promotions. The token has been receiving considerable traction on social media today as its holders gear up for another new development.

Yesterday, the company celebrated another important milestone. The team announced that Floki had reached 300,000 followers on Twitter. For a token that depends on community strength for growth, this is no small thing.

It’s also significant that Floki is taking further steps toward conquering the metaverse. “This launch will solidify Floki as a first mover in [play-to-earn] Metaverse gaming and give the rabid Floki Vikings community an opportunity to directly participate in the development of the complete Valhalla gaming metaverse,” the team stated during the initial announcement.

Floki Vikings were happy to hear it back then, and they are happy to see the alpha testnet’s progress now.

What It Means for Floki Inu

Earlier this week, Bitcoinist speculated that Floki’s foray into the metaverse through Valhalla could propel it into a top spot above some of its peers. The launch of a popular gaming platform could give it the real-world utility it needs to silence its critics.

Floki’s team may have been vague about the testnet’s launch date, but today’s announcements demonstrated that they are making progress and advancing toward a finished product. While they work, the dedicated Viking army is still standing by. Investors can expect to see the FLOKI crypto continue to rise as Valhalla’s development proceeds.

On the date of publication, Samuel O’Brient did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2022/02/floki-crypto-prices-heat-up-as-floki-inu-fans-gear-up-for-valhalla-metaverse-debut/.

©2022 InvestorPlace Media, LLC