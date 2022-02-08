IoTeX Price Predictions: Where Will the Red-Hot IOTX Crypto Go Next?

The crypto market has turned red today, following what has otherwise been an impressive week for digital tokens. However, one token that’s bucking the trend today is IoTeX (CCC:IOTX-USD). Currently, IOTX crypto is up more than 22%, leading many investors to search for IoTeX price predictions and an explanation of this move.
There are certainly a number of things to like about this project. IoTeX essentially allows for integration of crypto projects with the physical world. Via the Internet of Things (IoT) and connected devices, IOTX offers a range of such devices that are connected to the blockchain. The company’s Ucam provides a fully encrypted, blockchain-based security camera for users. Another product, the Pebble, allows companies to track shipments globally, improving automation.
In other words, IoTeX is a crypto platform set on creating real value for end users. Given how big the IoT movement is, it’s understandable why this token has gained traction.
Another key factor investors have been factoring into IOTX crypto is the addition of Binance (CCC:BNB-USD) crypto borrowing services for the IOTX token. This “crypto loans” program is one that improves visibility to this token but also allows for improved liquidity for this token.
With all that said, let’s dive into where the experts see this token headed.
IoTeX Price Predictions
For context, IOTX currently trades at 10 cents per token, at the time of writing.
- Wallet Investor provides one-year and five-year forecasts of 19 cents and 61 cents, respectively, for IOTX.
- Similarly, Gov Capital projects IOTX will be worth 15 cents in one year and 61 cents in five years.
- Finally, Trading Beasts puts forward a 2023 price target of 13 cents per token and a 2025 target of 16 cents.
