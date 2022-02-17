Is FSLY Stock a Buy Right Now? 3 Analysts Weigh In on Fastly Price Predictions.

This earnings season, Wall Street has been hammering companies that issue weaker-than-expected guidance. The latest victim of this trend is Fastly (NYSE:FSLY). Today, FSLY stock has absolutely imploded, down more than 32% at the time of writing. This comes following relatively conservative guidance given during its earnings release.
Interestingly, Fastly’s numbers weren’t all that bad. The company reported revenue growth of 13%. This exceeded analyst expectations, and the company said it ended 2021 in a good spot.
However, Fastly also provided forward guidance for the first quarter between $97 million and $100 million. For the full year, the company expects revenue between $400 million and $410 million. Wall Street is expecting 2022 revenue of $419 million.
Now, investors are worried that growth at Fastly is slowing down… fast.
With this in mind, let’s take a look at some of the analyst opinions on this stock.
What Do Analysts Think of FSLY Stock?
For reference, FSLY stock currently trades at $19.50 per share.
- Piper Sandler analyst James Fish recently reiterated a “neutral” rating and a $23 price target, citing a cautious outlook for the company’s growth.
- Jim Breen of William Blair also put forward a “hold” rating yesterday, citing a similar outlook.
- Frank Louthan of Raymond James remains a bull on Fastly, reiterating a “buy” rating and a $42 price target yesterday.
