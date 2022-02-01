Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

Rise and shine, trader! We’re starting off another day of investing with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Tuesday!
There’s plenty of news moving stocks this morning. That includes executive changes, patents, earnings reports, clinical trial news, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) stock is soaring nearly 21% after announcing Katja Buhrer as its new CSO.
- MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) shares are gaining more than 15%on Canadian patent news for its hepatic ballooning device.
- Spire Globall (NYSE:SPIR) stock is rising over 13% with the release of preliminary Q4 results.
- Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) shares are surging more than 11% alongside the price of Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD)
- Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) stock is running over 10% higher as it continues a rally from Monday.
- Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) shares are increasing more than 10% as it acquires assets from the Diem Payment Network.
- Cian (NYSE:CIAN) stock is climbing over 9%, which continues positive movement from Monday.
- ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) shares are jumping more than 8% on no clear news this morning.
- Happiness Development (NASDAQ:HAPP) stock is getting an over 8% boost in pre-market trading.
- Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) shares are up more than 7% after rallying on clinical trial news yesterday.
10 Top Losers
- Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) shares are diving over 17% after rallying higher on Monday.
- Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) stock is dropping more than 14% after a rally yesterday.
- Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) shares are falling over 10% after a corporate update that includes clinical data, a CEO transition, and more.
- Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) stock is decreasing roughly 9% in pre-market trading today.
- Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) shares are heading more than 8% lower following a rally on Monday.
- Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) stock is dipping over 8% on no apparent news this morning.
- FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) shares are sitting more than 7% lower after recently going public last week.
- Singularity Future (NASDAQ:SGLY) stock is slipping over 7% following a rally on Monday.
- Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) shares are losing more than 5% of their value after rallying on Monday.
- Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF) stock closes out our pre-market stock movers down over 5% following a major rally yesterday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.