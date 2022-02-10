TWLO Stock: 11 Reasons Why Twilio Is Soaring Today

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) stock is taking off Thursday morning following the release of the communication company’s earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2021.
Let’s break down that earnings report below to see why investors are celebrating today!
- The most recent earnings report from Twilio includes adjusted losses per share of 20 cents.
- That’s a negative change from the 4 cents per share reported during the same time last year.
- Even so, it still manages to come in just above Wall Street’s estimate of -21 cents per share.
- In addition to that, the company’s revenue of $842.7 million is shining brightly on TWLO stock.
- That has Twilio revenue rising 54% year-over-year.
- It also sees it beating out analysts’ estimate of $769.4 million for the period.
- Twilio also includes guidance for the first quarter of 2021 in its current earnings report.
- The company is expecting adjusted per-share losses between 26 cents and 22 cents.
- That’s not stacking up well next to Wall Street’s estimate of -5 cents per share.
- However, its revenue outlook of $855 million to $865 million is a different story.
- Even at the low end that will beat out analysts’ estimate of $805.48 million for the quarter.
Jeff Lawson, cof-founder and CEO of Twilio, said this in the earnings report sending TWLO stock higher today.
“Our fourth quarter capped off an amazing year of results as we delivered more than $2.8 billion in revenue for the year, growing 61% year-over-year. The combination of our leading cloud communications platform with Twilio Segment’s #1 customer data platform gives Twilio an unparalleled view into the customer journey, and I’ve never been more excited about the future of the company than I am today.”
TWLO stock is up 14% as of Thursday morning.
Investors seeking more recent stock market news are in luck!
InvestorPlace has them covered with all of the latest stock market happenings. That includes the biggest pre-market stock movers for Thursday, recent cannabis stock movement, as well as the SEC seeking more disclosures from private funds. You can find out all about these matters by checking out the links below!
More Thursday Stock Market News
- Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday
- Cannabis Stocks Alert: Why Are SNDL, CGC, TLRY, ACB Stocks Are Getting High Today?
- 7 Things to Know About the SEC Private Fund Proposal Heating Up in Washington
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.