Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

Good morning, trader! Rub that sleep out our your eyes because we’re going over the biggest pre-market stock movers for Thursday!
We’re still knee-deep in earnings seasons as many companies report results from the most recent quarter today.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) stock is soaring more than 31% alongside heavy trading this morning.
- American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB) shares are surging over 30% after closing its public stock offering after-hours Wednesday.
- IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) stock is gaining more than 23% thanks to news of a new security contract.
- Neptune Wellness (NASDAQ:NEPT) shares are rising nearly 19% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) stock is running over 18% higher with the release of its Q4 2021 earnings report.
- Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) shares are climbing more than 12% after raising Q4 estimates and announcing a new CFO.
- Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) stock is increasing over 11% after adding Dr. Rainer Metzger to its Strategic Advisory Board.
- Preferred Apartment (NYSE:APTS) shares are getting a more than 11% boost as it explores options, which could include a sale.
- Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) stock is jumping over 10% after posting its Q4 2021 earnings reprot.
- Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) shares are up more than 8% as volatility throughout the week continues after its SPAC merger.
10 Top Losers
- Quantum (NYSE:QS) stock is plummeting over 33% with the release of its fiscal Q3 2022 earnings report.
- 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) shares are diving close to 25% on poor results for Q4 2021.
- U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) stock is taking a more than 24% beating after releasing its earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2021.
- ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) shares are falling over 23% following an update on its regulatory plans for its Taeus System.
- Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) stock is dropping more than 21% with the release of its Q4 2021 earnings report.
- iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) shares are decreasing almost 17% after releasing results for Q4 2021.
- Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) stock is declining over 11% alongside the release of its fourth-quarter earnings report.
- Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) shares are dipping more than 11% after announcing a proposed public stock offering.
- Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) stock is slipping over 11% with the release of its Q4 2021 earnings report.
- The Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 10% following an SEC filing for a public stock offering.
