10 Russian Stocks on Robinhood That Are Currently Halted

Russian stocks on Robinhood are catching the eyes of traders this morning following news that activity is halted.
According to a message sent out by Robinhood, this change to Russian stocks is happening due to sanctions placed on the country by the U.S. As a result, trading of select Russian shares on the app was put on hold when markets closed on Tuesday.
The following are the 10 Russian stocks that traders can no longer buy or sell on Robinhood.
- Gazprom Neft’ PAO (OTCMKTS:GZPFY)
- NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)
- GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (OTCMKTS:NILSY)
- Tatneft’ PAO (OTCMKTS:OAOFY)
- Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY)
- Rostelecom OJSC (OTCMKTS:ROSYY)
- RusHydro PJSC (OTCMKTS:RSHYY)
- Sberbank Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY)
- Surgutneftegaz (OTCMKTS:SGTPY)
- Surgutneftegaz PAO (OTCMKTS:SGTZY)
Robinhood notes that this list isn’t exhaustive and may change depending on government actions. It also notes that the shares of these stocks are still held at Robinhood despite not being available to buy or sell.
Robinhood says it will update users of its services when buying and selling of these stocks become available again. Until then, traders will just to hold out and hope that their investments don’t take too much of a beating during the war.
Investors that are looking for more recent stock market news about the war between Russia and Ukraine are in luck!
We’ve got all the latest coverage that traders need to know about at this time. That includes how the war is affecting airlines stocks, cruise stocks, as well as possible new sanctions that could affect crypto traders. You can learn all about these matters by checking out the following links below!
More Stock Market News for Wednesday
- UAL, DAL, AAL, LUV: Why Are Airline Stocks Running Out of Fuel Today?
- Cruise Stocks Alert: Why Are RCL, CCL, NCLH Stocks Stumbling Today?
- Crypto News: U.S. Preparing Regulations on Transactions to Russian Addresses
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed