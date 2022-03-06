6 Top Trending Cryptos on Google This Week: APE, ETC, HIGH, TONIC, SPELL, JASMY

Investors continue to show interest in some unique cryptos and we’re going over the top trending ones on Google this week.
Each of the cryptos on this list is seeing increased search activity on Google. That’s not for no reason, either, as there’s been plenty of news worth diving into for the cryptos on this list.
Let’s get into that below!
6 Top Trending Cryptos on Google This Week: Apecoin
Apecoin (APE-USD) recently launched on crypto exchanges and with that came a soaring price. However, the crypto quickly dropped as those granted the tokens at launch cashed out quickly. The crypto is focused on non-fungible tokens (NFTs) with the members of the Bored Ape Yacht Club behind it.
6 Top Trending Cryptos on Google This Week: ETC
Ethereum Classic (ETC-USD) is the original version of Ethereum before it underwent a hard fork due to a security issue. The crypto has been courting miners looking for a new home as Ethereum (ETH-USD) prepares to switch from a proof-of-work to a proof-of-stake model.
6 Top Trending Cryptos on Google This Week: HIGH
Highstreet (HIGH-USD) is a new metaverse-focused crypto that offers players a virtual world to live in via a massively multiplayer online (MMO) game. The crypto is in the news this week as its Initial Home Offering resulted in $9 million in trading volume on Binance NFT Marketplace.
6 Top Trending Cryptos on Google This Week: TONIC
Tectonic (TONIC-USD) is another interesting crypto to watch with its focus on a cross-chain money market. This allows users to earn passive income by lending out their own funds, as well as taking out loans. With inflation and recession on everyone’s mind, it’s likely Tectonic is catching interest as a way for users to protect their funds from rising prices.
6 Top Trending Cryptos on Google This Week: SPELL
Spell Token (SPELL-USD) is another crypto that allows users to lend out funds and collect interest on them. The increasing attention on the crypto this week comes as it passed a vote to allow mSpell staking pools. It plans to update users when that feature launches.
6 Top Trending Cryptos on Google This Week: JASMY
JasmyCoin (JASMY-USD) is a Japanese crypto focused on protecting users’ information and integrating with the Internet of Things (IOT) devices. The crypto is in the news lately as it finished a trading contest earlier this week. Various awards, including NFTs and JASMY tokens, were part of the prize pool.
