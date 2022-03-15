A CRO Crypto Catalyst Is Coming as Crypto.com Readies U.S. Launch

There’s a good chance that if you’re an American, you’ve heard of Crypto.com and its Cronos (CRO-USD) token. Even those unfamiliar with crypto investing have surely witnessed one of the company’s huge advertising campaigns within the United States. And now, Americans are coming into closer contact than ever with the growing exchange. The company is planning on its major rollout on the U.S. market, as it’s letting users know this week. The news surely stands to fuel growth for the CRO crypto.
Crypto.com has been busy over the last six months plugging away at the American demographic. In autumn of 2021, the company launched its first national commercial campaign. The campaign, bearing the tagline “fortune favors the brave” and fronted by spokesperson Matt Damon, stimulated much conversation around the exchange. Fast forward to December, and the company vastly ramped up its presence; the platform purchased the naming rights to the downtown Los Angeles sports arena that had, up until that point, been known as the Staples Center.
As the company sped into 2022, it did not slow down on the campaigning toward the American audience. Most notably, it partnered up with NBA star Lebron James on a second commercial campaign. The ad spot premiered in a crypto-heavy lineup of Super Bowl commercials.
Obviously, the company has been taking great pains to beef up its presence in the west. That’s because the Singaporean platform — the eleventh-largest exchange in the world by volume — is setting the stage for its U.S. debut, which the company says is on the horizon.
CRO Crypto Primed for Gains Ahead of Crypto.com’s U.S. Rollout
Today, Crypto.com is announcing plans to roll out the company’s trading floor for U.S. traders. As this news makes the rounds, one can expect this rollout to serve as a major catalyst for CRO crypto gains.
More specifically, the company issued a statement today announcing its “initial phase” of a larger U.S. rollout. Starting now, many waitlisted users are able to utilize the company’s trading services. According to the company’s statement, a full rollout is expected “in the coming months.”
The waitlist for this initial launch was extended only to institutional traders in the U.S. first. Thus, retail investors don’t yet have access. However, one can sign up to join the waitlist through Crypto.com’s app.
As Crypto.com gains more and more exposure among a crypto-hungry American demographic, its CRO crypto is sure to post gains. In the meantime, the token is trading up by about 1%. Trading volume, however, is growing vastly; in the last 24 hours, the volume of CRO trades has surged by 35%.
On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.