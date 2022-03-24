Cronos Price Predictions: Where Will a FIFA Deal Take the CRO Crypto?

One of the more intriguing cryptocurrencies to watch right now is Cronos (CRO-USD). Formerly Crypto.com Coin, Cronos is a token that has been extremely volatile lately. Accordingly, the experts are mixed on providing Cronos price predictions for any length of time.
Perhaps that’s not surprising. After all, Crypto.com Coin did surge in interest late last year following a number of high-profile marketing partnerships. Specifically, the renaming of the Staples Center to the Crypto.com Arena was a massive deal. On the back of this deal and others, CRO surged from around 10 cents per token to as high as 96 cents before falling back to earth. Currently, CRO has given up approximately half of its gains from its incredible run.
That said, things appear to be looking up for CRO in recent days. This token is regaining momentum on the back of another partnership deal. This time, Cronos has decided to be an official sponsor of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, held in Qatar.
Will this partnership drive another rally? Or is the party over with CRO? Let’s see what the experts think.
Cronos Price Predictions
For context, CRO currently trades at 45 cents per token.
- WalletInvestor forecasts CRO could hit 84 cents in one year and $2.57 in five years.
- Similarly, Gov Capital places a 1-year and 5-year price target of $8.70 and $59.14, respectively, on CRO.
- Finally, DigitalCoinPrice suggests CRO’s one-year and five-year price targets could be 65 cents and $1.06, respectively.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.