Cryptocurrency News: Top 10 Cryptos in the Green on St. Patrick’s Day

We’re diving into the latest cryptocurrency news for Thursday with a look at the top cryptos in the green for St. Patrick’s Day!
Before we get too far into this, note that we are looking at some volatile cryptos. Always make sure to do your due diligence before taking out investments in any of the cryptos on our lists.
Let’s get into today’s cryptocurrency news below!
- CatBoy (CATBOY-USD) starts us off with a gain of 669.6% alongside a 24-hour trading volume of $1.74 million as of Thursday morning.
- ApeCoin (APE-USD) is next with the crypto rising 601.2% higher with about $221 million in 24-hour trading volume this morning.
- HydraMeta (HDM-USD) is our next gainer with a 305.3% increase as 24-hour trading volume hits almost $1 million.
- FaithfulDoge (FDOGE-USD) claims its spot with a 297.2% increase alongside $130,000 in 24-hour trading volume.
- Bitball Treasure (BTRS-USD) is rising 223.5% with a 24-hour trading volume of about $232,000 shares.
- Egoras Credit (EGC-USD) joins our list with a 208.8% jump in value as 24-hour trading volume hits around $136,000.
- SnoopFlokiDog (SFD-USD) is climbing 206% higher with a 24-hour trading volume of roughly $101,000.
- Piggy Finance (PIGGY-USD) is jumping 163.5% as its 24-hour trading volume reaches $210,000.
- Overmoon (OVM-USD) is among the green cryptos today with a 135.1% gain and a 24-hour trading volume of $337,000.
- Crypto Champ (CHMP-USD) closes us out with the crypto rising 128.8% as 24-hour trading volume hits around $87,000.
