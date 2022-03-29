Dear SunPower (SPWR) Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendar for Thursday, March 31

Investors in SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) stock will want to keep an ear open for news when the company holds its next event on Thursday!
That’s when the SunPower Analyst Day event will take place. The location of the event in San Diego, Calif., and it’s set to start at 11:00 AM Eastern Time and run until 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
So what can investors expect from the company’s Analyst Day event for 2022? Multiple members of SunPower’s leadership team will hold presentations going over a variety of subjects. Among them are “new initiatives, long-term strategic vision, growth drivers and market opportunity.”
Obviously, not everyone will be able to swing to the event in person. As such, SunPower is holding a live stream of the event that same day. Also, anyone that misses it can watch a replay on the company’s website afterward.
SPWR stock isn’t seeing much activity today as investors prepare for that event. As of this writing, only around 700,000 shares of the company’s stock have changed hands. For the record, its daily average trading volume is closer to 3.8 million shares.
SunPower is a distributed generation storage and energy services provider in North America. This has it focusing on solar power and solar power storage for its customers. The company operates out of California’s Silicon Valley and was founded back in 1985.
SPWR stock is up slightly as of Tuesday morning.
Investors seeking out the most recent stock market news are in the right place!
We’ve got all the latest stock news that traders need to know about for Tuesday! That includes what’s happening with shares of meme stocks, why QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) stock is on the move, as well as this morning’s biggest pre-market stock movers. You can find all of this news at the following links!
More Stock Market News for Tuesday
- Meme Stocks News: What Is Going on With GME, AMC, NEGG, BBBY Stocks Today?
- Why Is QuantumScape (QS) Stock Up Today?
- Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.