Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

Good morning, trader! It’s time for another breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers on Tuesday!
We’ve got loads of earnings reports to go over, as well as other news moving stocks this morning.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) stock is rocketing close to 42% thanks to its Q4 earnings report.
- Hycroft Mining Holding (NASDAQ:HYMC) shares are gaining more than 30% as it continues to rally from share sale news yesterday.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) stock is soaring over 21% as it recovers from a fall on Monday.
- ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) shares are gaining more than 15% on no clear news this morning.
- Trxade Health (NASDAQ:MEDS) stock is surging over 13% after releasing Q4 2021 results.
- NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) shares are climbing more than 13% after falling almost 24% yesterday.
- Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) stock is rising over 13% ahead of its most recent earnings report later today.
- Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) shares are jumping more than 11% after Utah passed a bill allowing three-wheel vehicles to be operated without a motorcycle license.
- Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) stock is getting an over 11% boost after exceeding the pre-order limit for its VX4 aircraft.
- 36KR Holdings (NASDAQ:KRKR) shares are up more than 10% with the release of its current earnings report.
10 Top Losers
- NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) stock is diving over 26% with its CEO stepping down and a poor guidance update.
- Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) shares are falling more than 21% due to its earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2021.
- Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) stock is tumbling nearly 17% after announcing a proposed underwritten public offering of its shares.
- Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) shares are dropping over 16% with the release of its Q4 2021 earnings report.
- Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) stock is decreasing more than 12% after releasing earnings results for Q4 2021.
- DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) shares are declining over 12% after rallying yesterday on its metaverse advertising play.
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock is slipping roughly 12% after a quick increase late in trading Monday.
- Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) shares are heading more than 11% lower despite no clear news this morning.
- Sky Harbour (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) stock is dipping over 9% alongside 8-K and S-1 filings with the SEC.
- Navidea Biopharmaceutical (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 9% with a 10-K SEC filing today.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.