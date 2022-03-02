DKNG Stock Alert: 12 Things to Watch at DraftKings Investor Day on March 3

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) stock is slipping on Wednesday as investors prepare for the sports betting company’s March 3 investor day.
Here’s everything that investors in DKNG stock need to know about that virtual event.
- The investor day event will start at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time and will last for roughly two hours.
- During that time, DraftKings co-founder, chairman and CEO Jason Robins will host presentations alongside CFO Jason Park.
- These presentations will include the company’s latest views on a variety of things.
- Among them are total addressable market based on the most recent data, insights into market share and product innovation, customer cohort payback and state profitability results, an updated long-term Adjusted EBITDA outlook, as well as an update on update on organic growth initiatives.
- DraftKings notes it will also hold a life Q&A segment after the presentations.
- Investors that want to take part in the event can sign up on the company’s Investor Relations website.
- It’s also worth noting that DraftKings will release the presentations on its website tomorrow ahead of the event.
- When the event is over, the company will have a replay available for investors that missed the live presentation.
- It’s worth noting that DKNG stock isn’t seeing all that much trading today.
- As of this writing, about 9 million shares have changed hands.
- To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is about 25.5 million shares.
- It’s possible that investors are holding onto shares before getting an update from the company during its investor day event.
DKNG stock is down 5.3% as of Wednesday morning.
Investors seeking more stock market news are in the right place!
We’ve got all the latest stock happenings today that traders need to know about. That includes Ford (NYSE:F) EV spinoff plans, Russian stocks halted on Robinhood, as well as what’s happening with ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) shares. You can find out all about these matters at the following links!
More Stock Market News for Wednesday
- Ford EV Spinoff News: 14 Things for F Stock Investors to Know About the Electric Vehicles Split
- 10 Russian Stocks on Robinhood That Are Currently Halted
- WISH Stock Is Stumbling. Where Does Wall Street Think It Will Go Next?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.