GLG Stock: Why Is TD Holdings Up 60%+ Today?

TD Holdings (NASDAQ:GLG) stock is rocketing higher on Thursday following the release of its full-year 2021 earnings report after-hours yesterday.
The first bit of good news for GLG stock today is its diluted per-share losses of one cent. That’s an improvement over the company’s diluted losses per share of 5 cents reported for the full year of 2020.
Next up we have to talk about TD Holdings’ revenue of $201.13 million for the full year of 2021. That’s a massive 612% increase compared to the company’s revenue of $28.27 million from the previous year.
TD Holdings also notes that net loss from continuing operations for its full year of 2021 was $940,000. That’s a major improvement next to the company’s net loss from continuing operations of $2.40 million in 2020.
Renmei Ouyang, CEO of TD Holdings, said the following in the earnings report pushing GLG stock higher today.
“Looking forward, we intend to continue driving growth in our business by leveraging our market leadership and investing to capitalize on robust demand dynamics. We will keep exploring our business opportunities in the markets of global gold spot trading, digital cloud warehouse as well as lightweight new materials.”
GLG stock is seeing incredibly heavy trading following the release of its most recent earnings report. As of this writing, some 54 million shares have changed hands. That’s an incredible jump from its daily average trading volume of about 1.4 million shares.
GLG stock is up 68.7% as of Thursday morning.
