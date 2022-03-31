IOST Price Predictions: Where Can New FTX Listing Take the IOST Crypto?

The no. 97 cryptocurrency by market capitalization, IOST (IOST-USD), is up big today after announcing a new listing on the FTX exchange. IOST price predictions are all over the place today as the crypto soars more than 30%.
So, what are the details of this IOST news?
Well, as per a tweet this morning from @IOST_Official, IOST will list on the FTX trading platform this week. Indeed, IOST will be live on the exchange at 9 a.m. Eastern this Friday, April 1. New listings are always strong news for growing cryptos, and this appears to be the catalyst behind IOST’s jump today.
With IOST sitting at about 4 cents per coin, lets see what the experts think about the crypto’s potential going forward.
IOST Price Predictions: What’s Next for IOST?
- Wallet Investor believes IOST is a solid short-term and long-term investment. It set a one-year forecast of 5.6 cents per coin and a five-year price target of about 13 cents.
- CryptoNewsZ is a bit more conservative on IOST. It set an average 2022 price prediction of about 3 cents per coin and a 2024 price prediction of 4 cents.
- Finally, DigitalCoinPrice is unabashedly bullish on IOST. It set an average 2022 price target of nearly 6 cents per coin and a 2024 prediction of about 7 cents. By 2027, it expects IOST to cross the 10 cent threshold for consistent long-term growth.
