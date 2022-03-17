Is LCID Stock a Buy? The Bull and Bear Arguments for Lucid.

Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID) stock, like many others, had a rough start to the year but maybe it’s time for investors to consider a stake in the electric vehicle (EV) company.
LCID stock has been on the rise these last few days and that’s increasing investor interest in the company. That means investors might want to jump into the stock before prices get too higher.
Let’s go over what some of our experts at InvestorPlace have said about LCID stock lately.
LCID Stock Bull Arguments
“While LCID stock has not gained any bullish momentum just yet, the long-term outlook on the company is still very bright. I wouldn’t rush out to buy right now at these prices. The technical picture of the stock still looks very weak. This is where patience comes in for investors. I believe LCID stock should be on your watch list.” — Joseph Nograles
“Will you choose to view the glass as half-empty, or half-full? The decision is yours, but there’s enough good news here to maintain a long position in LCID stock with confidence.” — David Moadel
“With its foray into the SUVs, it can further increase its market share in the EV realm. On top of that, we have the company’s climbing reservations, sensational expansion plans, and production ramp-up to drive its stock price to new heights. Hence investors should bet on Lucid’s long-term success.” — Muslim Farooque
LCID Stock Bear Arguments
“Lucid may seem like a good long-term play but it is not a buy at current levels. Wait for the stock to fall further before you invest. Anything below $20 seems like a good entry point. We might not see any upside immediately but there is a chance for the stock to rebound once the market improves.” — Vandita Jadeja
“As the electric vehicle bubble pops, Lucid Group stock is too risky to hold at the moment after the company lowered production forecasts for 2022.” — Chris Lau
“Patience is a virtue. Lucid could be a good long-term bet for those investors willing to play the waiting game. The short-term, however, could prove turbulent for the stock.” — Shanthi Rexaline
LCID stock is up 3% as of Thursday afternoon but is still down 40.2% since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.