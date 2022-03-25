Is RBLX Stock a Buy? What the Bulls and Bears Are Saying About Roblox.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) continues to be a hot stock and that comes as no surprise with it attracting two excitable groups of investors.
Roblox is a company that has found success with the meme stock crowd across social media. They often boost up shares of stock and aren’t afraid of some risk here and there. It’s also getting extra attention from crypto traders with its push into the metaverse.
But what do our own experts have to say about RBLX stock? Let’s get into that below!
Is RBLX Stock a Buy? — The Bull Case
“The latest rally in RBLX stock is a good indication that the worst is over. If it stays focused, the booking numbers will move back to $220 million per month or higher. The current lull is just a plateau where it will momentarily sit until its next leg up. This is not the best the company or the stock has to offer.” — Will Ashworth
“I feel as though the market is ignoring the long-term potential of Roblox as it faces reopening headwinds. It’s perhaps the ideal time to load up on the stock, potentially providing multi-bagger returns in the future.” — Muslim Farooque
“Roblox is still quite undervalued, especially given its powerful FCF generation and revenue growth. As a result, investors should expect to see significant upside in RBLX stock, especially now that it is at a trough price.” — Mark R. Hake
Is RBLX Stock a Buy? — The Bear Case
“The company has a large user base and many passionate fans. That’s not enough to make it a winner today, but it has some potential. Let’s see if the company can execute and improve its financial metrics.” — Ian Bezek
“Even so, shares will likely drop further, between now and when things begin to look up for it. With this, hold off on RBLX stock. Take a look instead at other opportunities among the hard-hit tech names.” — Thomas Niel
“If investors think they’re looking at the next big thing in Roblox shares, RBLX needs to prove that point on the price chart first, before an unhedged, long stock purchase is made.” — Chris Tyler
RBLX is down 8% as of Friday afternoon.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.