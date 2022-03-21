Is SHOP Stock a Buy or Sell? 5 Pros Weigh in on Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) stock is on the move Monday with heavy trading of the company’s shares sending it lower.
As of this writing, more than 4 million shares of the company’s stock have changed hands. That’s a major jump over the roughly 2.5 million shares that trade on average every day. As that causes the price of SHOP stock to slip, investors may be wondering if they should buy or sell shares.
Let’s check in on what our experts have to say about SHOP stock below!
Is SHOP Stock a Buy or Sell
Shopify remains on the right track despite the return to more typical revenue growth. However, like Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) pathway to profitability, I think the next two to three years will see the company start to throw off significant cash. When that happens, it’s unlikely that SHOP won’t be trading over $1,000. Shopify is an excellent long-term buy.” — Will Ashworth
“Expect a harsher time ahead for SHOP. However, the temporary hiccups shouldn’t take away from its impeccable business. It still has plenty of growth catalysts in motion, which will continue to expand its top-line. It’s best, though, to wait for a better entry point before placing your bets on SHOP stock at this time.” — Muslim Farooque
“Keep an eye on SHOP stock now and wait for further weakness as a better risk-adjusted investment opportunity.” — Stavros Georgiadis
“Shopify is a paradox right now: It is quite strong fundamentally but it seems to be entering a maturing period. The market will punish it for anything that suggests its growth period is over. That’s what happened. So despite the relatively strong business fundamentals, I’d stay away.” — Alex Sirois
“Its certainly possible that Shopify will return to its growth path at some point. But the massive expenditures ahead – combined with Amazon’s continued dominance in the ecommerce space – means Shopify investors will have to show some patience. If you’re looking for short-term gains, SHOP stock isn’t the place to find it.” — Patrick Sanders
SHOP stock is down 10.1% as of Monday afternoon.
Investors looking for more stock market news today are in the right place!
We’ve got all the hottest stock news to go over on Monday! That includes what’s happening with Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN), BitNile (NYSEMKT:NILE), and Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) shares today. You can find all of that info at the following links!
More Stock Market News for Monday
- Anaplan Stock News: What Are Analysts Saying About the Thomas Bravo Deal?
- Why Is BitNile (NILE) Stock Up Today?
- Gevo News: The Airline Fuel Deal That Has GEVO Stock Nosing Higher Today
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.