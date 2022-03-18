Is STNE Stock a Buy Right Now? 3 Analysts Weigh In on StoneCo Price Predictions.

Brazilian payment StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) offered promising guidance for the current quarter. STNE stock is up more than 40% today as the company tries to look past its recent fourth-quarter earnings miss.
So, what is going on with StoneCo?
Well, today StoneCo announced new leadership and issued an optimistic outlook for this quarter. Indeed, the company appointed former JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) executive Diego Salgado as the new head of treasury.
Additionally, StoneCo announced that it expects revenue between $366.4 million and $376.3 million for the first quarter. This surpassed analyst expectations of $344.5 million. The company appears to be in something of a recovery phase, after failing to meet investor expectations in the past four earnings calls. As part today’s announcement, StoneCo announced a significant improvement to its margins.
A number of analysts have already jumped on board the heavily discounted stock. With STNE stock sitting at $13.80 per share, let’s see what the experts think about its potential.
3 Analysts Weigh In on STNE Stock
- Citi analyst Gabriel Gusan believes STNE is a good deal at its current price. Gusan upgraded StoneCo from “neutral” to “buy.” Despite this, Gusan lowered his price target to $15 per share, down from $18 previously.
- Evercore analyst Sheriq Sumar gives StoneCo an “in line” rating and set a price target of $14. Citing concerns with rising interest rates and higher costs, Sumar believes STNE’s near-term margins may be impacted.
- The 11-analyst panel at TipRanks believes STNE offers strong growth potential. The analysts set an average 12-month price target of $20.36, reflecting roughly 50% upside. With that said, seven of the analysts recommended the stock as a “hold,” with three rating it a “buy” and one suggesting to “sell.”
On the date of publication, Shrey Dua did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.