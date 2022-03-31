ISPO Stock: What’s Going On With Short-Squeeze Play Inspirato Today?

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) stock is running higher on Thursday and we’re checking out what has investors drawn to the company today!
ISPO stock is on the rise today despite a lack of news from the company. Instead, it looks like day traders across social media are taking time to boost the stock higher today. That makes sense as retail traders love to short squeeze stocks for quick gains.
Backing up that idea is heavy trading of ISPO stock today. As of this writing, more than 6 million shares of the company’s stock have changed hands. That’s well above its daily average trading volume of about 984,000 shares.
Does that mean investors should take a stake in ISPO stock today? Not necessarily. While it is true that the stock is seeing massive gains today, it’s incredibly likely that it also experiences a fall once the hype dies down.
This is par for the course with penny stocks when day traders pump shares up. While some do manage to buck that trend and remain at elevated trading prices, most experience a slump after traders exit their positions in the stock.
Keeping all of that in mind, go into any potential investments in ISPO today with care. Money can be made riding the highs of retail trading, but there’s also plenty to be lost if you jump in at the wrong time.
ISPO stock is up 20.5% as of Thursday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed