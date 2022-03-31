Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

Good morning, trader! Get ready for another busy day of trading with the biggest pre-market stock movers for Thursday!
Earnings reports, cancer data, financing, and more have stocks on the move today.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) stock is soaring more than 46% thanks to the release of positive cancer treatment data.
- Sentage Holdings (NASDAQ:SNTG) shares are climbing nearly 29% alongside heavy trading this morning.
- Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) stock is rising over 28% after entering into an exclusive licensing and distribution agreement with Quadri Pharmaceuticals Store.
- IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) shares are gaining 25% with the release of its most recent earnings report.
- Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) stock is surging more than 20% on no clear news this morning.
- Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) shares are increasing over 20% due to a $30 million financing package.
- RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) stock is heading more than 16% higher with the release of its Q4 2021 earnings report.
- Boqii Holding (NYSE:BQ) shares are getting an over 16% boost in pre-market trading today.
- Redwire (NYSE:RDW) stock is jumping more than 13% ahead of its earnings release later today.
- Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) shares are up over 13% as they recover from a dip yesterday.
10 Top Losers
- Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) stock is diving more than 21% alongside the release of its earnings report for Q4 2021.
- Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) shares are dropping over 19% after releasing its Q4 2021 earnings report.
- UiPath (NYSE:PATH) stock is tumbling more than 13% with the release of its earnings report for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.
- Hillstream BioPharma (NASDAQ:HILS) shares are taking an over 11% beating following a massive rally yesterday.
- U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWSW) stock is falling more than 10% after releasing Q4 2021 earnings results.
- Direct Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:DRCT) shares are pulling back over 9% after its most recent earnings report sent it higher on Wednesday.
- Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) stock is retreating more than 8% after a rally yesterday on international subsidiary news.
- Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) shares are slipping over 8% on no news this morning.
- Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) stock is dipping more than 8% after rallying on Q4 results yesterday.
- Global Internet of People (NASDAQ:SDH) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 7% following a rally yesterday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.