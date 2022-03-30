Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

Rise and shine, investor! It’s time to go over the biggest pre-market stock movers in our breakdown for Wednesday!
Most of the stock movement this morning comes from earnings reports but there’s a few other bits of news worth highlighting as well.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) stock is surging more than 37% after signing a deal to develop treatments for Parkinson’s Disease.
- Direct Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:DRCT) shares are gaining over 33% with the release of its earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2021.
- Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) stock is soaring more than 32% after announcing positive results for adintrevimab in its clinical trials.
- Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) shares are rising over 28% ahead of the release of its earnings report later today.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) stock is increasing more than 15% as it continues a rally from yesterday.
- LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE:LITB) shares are climbing over 15% after releasing its Q4 2021 earnings report.
- NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) stock is flying more than 12% higher despite any news from the company today.
- Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) shares are getting an over 11% boost on no clear news this morning.
- Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) stock is jumping more than 11% in pre-market trading this morning.
- Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) shares are up close to 11% after releasing results for Q4 2021.
10 Top Losers
- Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) stock is plummeting over 28% with the release of its Q4 2021 earnings report.
- Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) shares are dropping more than 27% after pricing a $10 million underwritten public offering.
- Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) stock is falling over 19% after pricing a public offering of its shares.
- Oblong (NASDAQ:OBLG) shares are diving more than 17% after releasing mixed results for Q4.
- Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) stock is decreasing over 15% thanks to the company’s most recent earnings report.
- CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD) shares are tumbling more than 12% with the release of results for its current earnings report.
- Pearson (NYSE:PSO) stock is taking an over 10% beating after Apollo Global Management withdrew its takeover offer.
- Microvast Holdings (NASDAQ:MVST) shares are slipping more than 10% after releasing its earnings results for 2021.
- Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) stock is dipping over 9% after rallying 13% higher on Tuesday.
- SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 9% alongside the release of its most recent earnings report.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.