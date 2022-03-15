POLS Crypto Gains 40% as Investors Flock to ‘Launchpad’ Polkastarter Network

The crypto investing landscape is predicated on speculative investing. Digital currency traders try to seek out the most revolutionary projects they can as quickly as they can. With the right timing, one can get in on a project before gains of 50%, 100% or sometimes even 500%. This style of investing stands in stark contrast to Wall Street traders who tend toward safety and slow growth. It’s no shock, then, that “launchpad” cryptos are becoming popular venues for crypto investing. Polkastarter (POLS-USD) is one of the best-known launchpads right now. Investors are flocking to it today, bringing huge gains to the POLS crypto.
Launchpad projects are becoming increasingly key for investors looking to track down the next big thing in crypto. These platforms exist to help new projects gather the necessary capital to fully launch — and also to help draw in some notoriety and new investors. They do this by hosting initial dex offerings (IDOs), a sort of initial public offering (IPO) for crypto where tokens are available to buy at a prior-announced listing price.
The crypto world is a highly competitive market. Hundreds of new projects launch each month. Because of that, it can be hard for investors to find the right project to put their money in. Launchpads do the work for these investors, vetting projects and — if the project seems promising — working with developers to successfully roll out the final product.
Here’s what investors should know about Polkastarter and the POLS crypto
Polkastarter Benefits From Growing Interest in Launchpads
Polkastarter is one such launchpad project, existing on the ever-growing Polkadot (DOT-USD) network. It promises to put users in front of the next big thing, giving investors access “to the ideas of tomorrow.” Investors are taking a keen interest in the project this morning, to the great aid of the POLS crypto.
In fact, Polkastarter is currently one of the leaders of the launchpad pack. Using Polkastarter, developers can raise funds across the largest networks in the world; Ethereum (ETH-USD), Binance (BNB-USD) Smart Chain, Polygon (MATIC-USD) and Solana (SOL-USD) are among the many venues through which Polkastarter helps accrue capital for its projects.
The Polkastarter network has quietly spiked in both price and market capitalization since late 2021. Today, the project’s market cap stands at $142 million. The POLS crypto currently trades at $1.61.
POLS Crypto Soars Early
Today, the POLS crypto is off to a great start, showing further evidence of interest in launchpad projects. The token has gained more than 40% currently. Moreover, trading volume has spiked in a big way; roughly $345 million POLS is trading hands, a 5,500%-plus increase over yesterday’s volume.
These gains come at a great time for Polkastarter, too. Right now, it’s preparing users for its newest IDO on March 29. Users will have a chance to buy Mecha Morphing (MAPE-USD) tokens, a cyberpunk-style metaverse name.
On Low-Capitalization and Low-Volume Cryptocurrencies: InvestorPlace does not regularly publish commentary about cryptocurrencies that have a market capitalization less than $100 million or trade with volume less than $100,000 each day. That’s because these “penny cryptos” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. When we do publish commentary on a low-volume crypto that may be affected by our commentary, we ask that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.