SBRCY Stock: Stocktwits Investors Are Betting on a Post-Crisis Comeback for Sberbank

Sberbank Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) stock is slipping today but retail traders are hoping shares will rise again once the sanctions on Russia cool down.
Countries around the world have placed sanctions on Russia to keep it from taking part in the larger economy. As a result, the Russian stock market has been in chaos and many stocks are falling hard.
That’s also resulted in some places no longer trading shares of Russian stocks. Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) is one example of this with the trading platform halting buying and selling of certain stock due to government restrictions. SBRCY stock is among them.
Even so, we’re seeing activity over on StockTwits from retail traders that believe now’s the perfect time to buy up the shares. The mentality here makes sense as SBRCY saw a similar dip in March 2014 when Russia attacked Ukraine then.
Let’s take a quick peek at what some traders on StockTwits have to say about SBRCY stock today below!
- “can we get to .50? I have dry powder waiting to load the boat.” — CheshireCattt
- “When you guys say “trading platforms” are “all closed”, you exclusively mean Robinhood and Robinhood only. Because clearly the price levels and volume say there’s still much buying elsewhere.” — agarbot
- “I would imagine we are not getting a real look at the stock price since they locked out many of the buyers, and sellers!” — mike53
- “got my avg down to 1.12. Wished I would of caught the big dip early this morning but I’m at work. Oh well. I will just wait and see if there is another major dip again” — Josh43
SBRCY stock is down 7.5% as of Wednesday morning.
