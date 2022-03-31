Shiba Inu Price Predictions: Where Will Metaverse News Take the SHIB Crypto?

Today, popular meme token Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD) is once again in the news. Accordingly, investors interested in this dog-inspired cryptocurrency are seeking out Shiba Inu price predictions.
As we reported earlier today, Shiba Inu is making yet another splash. This cryptocurrency is one that many investors have rushed to for its strong community. With retail investors bidding up these tokens, early investors have seen astronomical returns over the past year. However, one of the downsides bears point out with Shiba Inu is the relative lack of utility with this network.
Today, this sentiment is shifting somewhat. That’s because the developers behind Shiba Inu announced that the SHIB Metaverse, alongside a new SHIB.io domain, will go live within the next few days. This move is one developers hope will encourage the SHIB Army to continue to invest in this network. As more utility is created for end users, the investment thesis with this token improves.
With that said, let’s dive into where the experts see this token headed from here.
Shiba Inu Price Predictions
For context, SHIB currently trades at $0.000026 per token at the time of writing.
- Wallet Investor provides one-year and five-year price targets of $0.000054 and $0.00016, respectively, for SHIB.
- Similarly, Gov Capital projects SHIB could be worth $0.00012 in one year and $0.0097 in five years.
- Finally, DigitalCoinPrice puts forward one-year and five-year price forecasts of $0.000038 and $0.000049, respectively, for this crypto.
