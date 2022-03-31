New Shiba Inu Metaverse Sends the SHIB Crypto Into Focus. What to Know.

Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD) fans are out in full force today after the infamous mem token revealed its metaverse. Despite the unveiling, the SHIB crypto is slightly down over the last 24 hours.
So, what do you need to know about the Shiba Inu metaverse plans?
Well, Shiba Inu followed through on previous hints that something big was coming on March 30. The notorious pup token announced SHIB: The Metaverse on its official Medium page. In the blog post, the Shiba Inu team shared a new portal to the SHIB Metaverse, at the new SHIB.io domain, set to go live within the next few days. SHIB.io will also become the official website for the project.
“Shib : The Metaverse is the culmination of our history as a community, virtually displayed, in a layer of beautiful visuals that showcase our innovation and unity with a place to truly call home.”
The virtual world will consist of 100,595 plots of land. This includes both public and private segments, divided between four different districts. Private land plots will remain for common use, such as the roads needed to navigate the broader metaverse.
The Shiba Inu team will make public plots available for sale. The entire Shiba ecosystem, including the SHIB crypto, the Doge Killer (LEASH-USD) and Bone ShibaSwap (BONE-USD) tokens, will play a role in the metaverse. For instance, LEASH holders will have early access to bid on certain plots of land.
What to Know About the SHIB Crypto Metaverse
The announcement blog post also describes SHIB: The Metaverse’s land system. The plots are divided into various tiers, ranging from Silver Fur on the cheap end, to Diamond Teeth on the premier end. Interestingly, Ethereum (ETH-USD), rather than any sort of Shiba Inu currency, will be used as payment for the plots.
The blog post also dives into the merit of owning land in the soon-to-be SHIB world.
“Purchasing land on this platform is not just an isolated investment, but a way to be a part of the short, mid and long term of the project. … For this we are happy to confirm, that users who own land in SHIB : The Metaverse will be able to generate passive income, gather in-game resources, and generate rewards.”
Shiba Inu fans should be wagging their tails today. However, despite the promising announcement, SHIB continues to tread in the red on a mixed day for the crypto market.
On the date of publication, Shrey Dua did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.