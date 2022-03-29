Dear SHIB Crypto Fans, Mark Your Calendars for March 30

Fans of the Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD) cryptocurrency are surely barking up a storm today after a mysterious tweet. Despite the promising possibilities, the SHIB crypto is down around 3% so far today.
So what is going on with Shiba Inu lately?
Well, last night the official @Shibtoken Twitter account posted a fairly abstract tweet.
It is not entirely clear what this tweet is referencing, but investors do know they should be marking their calendars for March 30. Based on the map emoji, some believe that March 30 could be when the Shiba team unveils more information about its metaverse project.
ShibArmy,
See, the world is full of things more powerful than us. But if you know how to catch a ride, you can go places.
Stay tuned for 🗺 March 30th.
Woof!
— Shib (@Shibtoken) March 28, 2022
Shiba Inu saw some major success on Monday as part of a market-wide upswing. As Bitcoin (BTC-USD) hovers around $47,000, a number of major cryptos saw strong gains, including the pup token extraordinaire. The latest tweet could suggest that more gains are on the way.
What else do you need to know about SHIB today?
SHIB Crypto Hits Turbulence After Strong Start to Week
Shiba Inu soared more than 14% yesterday, even outpacing Bitcoin. Despite the encouraging nature of its tweet, the token has failed to persuade investors two days in a row.
Currently Shiba Inu is down, as reports come in that the number of SHIB holders has declined by more than 60,000 the past two weeks. Indeed, from March 16 to March 29, SHIB went from having 1,199,453 token holders to 1,135,593 holding addresses.
As a meme token, Shiba Inu’s use cases are admittedly limited. As such, Shiba Inu fans have been waiting for more updates, such as on its metaverse projects. This means tomorrow could be a big day once we learn about the hidden development the team is hyping up.
On the date of publication, Shrey Dua did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.